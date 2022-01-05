Obit Ricky A. “Rick” Sherer

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ricky A. “Rick” Sherer

Ricky A. “Rick” Sherer, 61 of Findlay passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022 at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington where visitation will be held from 11:00 AM Friday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Dunkirk Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rick to the Bridgeport Christian Church. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting cratesfuneralhome.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!