Obit Robert “Bob” Lee Baum

Robert “Bob” Lee Baum

Robert “Bob” Lee Baum, 67 of Kenton passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.

There will be a graveside service held on Thursday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Robert Baum to Not-By-Choice or to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

