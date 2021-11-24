Obit Robert D. Cooper Posted on November 24, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Robert D. Cooper Services for Robert D. Cooper, 69 will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Pastor Tom Dearth. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest. Friends may call 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to services. He died at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay. Memorial contributions may be made to Forest E.M.S. and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!