Obit Robert D. Cooper

Robert D. Cooper

Services for Robert D. Cooper, 69 will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky by Pastor Tom Dearth. Burial will follow at Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Saturday prior to services.

He died at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest E.M.S. and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com

