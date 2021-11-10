Obit Ronald A. Kissling

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ronald A. Kissling

Ronald A. Kissling, 80 has gone to be with God on September 29, 2021. Ron was born 02/13/1941 in Kenton, Ohio.

Ron’s memorial services will be at the Byhalia Friends Church in Byhalia, Ohio. Services will be on November 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. Please no flowers or gifts. Donations will be accepted at the church.

