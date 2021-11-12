Obit Ronald Anderson Kissling

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ronald Anderson Kissling

Services for Ronald Anderson Kissling will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Byhalia, Ohio Friends Church at 11 a.m. It was his wish to be cremated. He was born February 13, 1941 at home in Kenton, Ohio, the son of Ralph W. and Margaret Helen (Anderson) Kissling.

Memorial donations can be given at the church. Please – no flowers or gifts.

