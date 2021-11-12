Obit Ronald Anderson Kissling Posted on November 12, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Ronald Anderson Kissling Services for Ronald Anderson Kissling will be Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Byhalia, Ohio Friends Church at 11 a.m. It was his wish to be cremated. He was born February 13, 1941 at home in Kenton, Ohio, the son of Ralph W. and Margaret Helen (Anderson) Kissling. Memorial donations can be given at the church. Please – no flowers or gifts. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!