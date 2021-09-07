Obit Ronda L. Hughes

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ronda L. Hughes

Ronda met Jesus on Sept. 3, 2021, passing away peacefully at Marion General Hospital following a brief illness.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, September 13th at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

She was born in Alger on February 14, 1931, to the late Pauline (Ewing) and Ronald Underwood. She married the late Conrad Hughes on February 14, 1950.

Also surviving are her children Mike Hughes, Kenton, Susan (Jerry) Lupfer, Groveport, Greg Hughes, Put-in-Bay, Angela Pifer, Rushsylvania, and sisters: Carole Sharp, Ft. Myers, Florida, and Sheron Lenhart, Adairsville, Georgia. Grandchildren include: Stewart, Jason, Jeray, Ashley, Tiffany, Bridget, April, Nathan, Celeste, and Chad. Great-Grandchildren include Olivia, Jackson, Malia, Gianna, Simon, Nolan, Audra, Anderson, Zachry, Cody, Wyatt, Jayden, Austen, Riley, Khloe, and Savannah.

Ronda was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad, parents, Ronald and Pauline, brother, Jerry, sister, Marcine, grandson Bradley, and daughters-in-law Pam and Ione.

Ronda earned her degree in education from ONU in 1967. She taught two years for Upper Scioto Valley and thirty-one years at Kenton City Schools, all in grade one. She was nominated by a former student and earned her recognition in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers in 1992. Ronda was devoted to her religion and served many years as pianist and treasurer for the Alger Pilgrim Holiness Church. Ronda loved to teach reading. After retirement, she volunteered at Westview Elementary with the Ohio Reads Program and enjoyed visiting with other teachers at the Hardin County Retired Teachers meetings. Ronda loved to read scriptures, enjoyed Christian programming and keeping posted on her family’s sporting activities, where she was proud of every accomplishment. Ronda was an avid OSU fan of basketball and football and enjoyed sharing this passion with her family.

Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with David Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery. The funeral service for Ronda will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 13th.