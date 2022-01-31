Obit Ronnie Howard

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Ronnie Howard, 74 will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger by the Rev. James Gatchell. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He died at 1:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay.

