Obit Ronnie Howard

Services for Ronnie Howard, 74 will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger by the Rev. James Gatchell. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday. He died at 1:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay.