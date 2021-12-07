Obit RosaNell Rader

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















RosaNell Rader

RosaNell Rader, 89 of rural Forest passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. John Mummart officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of RosaNell to the Salem United Church of Christ. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

