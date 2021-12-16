Obit Roxanna (Roxie) Smith

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Roxanna (Roxie) Smith

Roxanna Smith (Roxie) of Upper Sandusky, OH passed away on Saturday, December 11th, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Lucas-Baton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, OH, and will be officiated by Pastor Jim Stauffer.

Visitations for Roxie will be held on Monday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made the family of Roxanna Smith to help cover funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at wwwl.lucasbatton.com

