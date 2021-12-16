Obit Roxanna (Roxie) Smith Posted on December 16, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Roxanna (Roxie) Smith Roxanna Smith (Roxie) of Upper Sandusky, OH passed away on Saturday, December 11th, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Lucas-Baton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, OH, and will be officiated by Pastor Jim Stauffer. Visitations for Roxie will be held on Monday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made the family of Roxanna Smith to help cover funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent at wwwl.lucasbatton.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!