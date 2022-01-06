Obit Sandra Kay Lowmaster

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Kay Lowmaster

A celebration of life service for Sandra Kay Lowmaster, 50 will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at The Only Believe Ministries Church in Botkins by Pastors Peter Doseck and Phillip Walker.

Friends may call three hours prior to the service at the church.

She died on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Marion General Hospital.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!