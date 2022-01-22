Obit Sandra L. Dudek

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sandra L. Dudek

Sandra L. Dudek, age 69 of Kenton passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

A Celebration of Sandy’s Life will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Kenton Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Dave Dooley officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:30-6 p.m. Monday at the church. The family requests that monetary donations be directed to Kenton Church of the Nazarene, 13 Jacob Parrott Blvd., Kenton, OH 43326 or to the Hardin County Community Foundation (to establish a scholarship fund for USV graduates), PO Box 343, Kenton, Ohio 43326. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!