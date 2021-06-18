Obit: Scott A. Bash

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Scott A. Bash, 48, of Arlington passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Services for Scott will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Scott’s honor to the Kenton Full Gospel Bread of Life Food Bank, 127 N. Main St., Kenton, Ohio, 43326 or to the Chronic Regional Pain Center, C/O Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44195

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Scott’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com

