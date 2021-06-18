Obit: Scott A. Bash Posted on June 18, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Scott A. Bash, 48, of Arlington passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Services for Scott will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be gifted in Scott’s honor to the Kenton Full Gospel Bread of Life Food Bank, 127 N. Main St., Kenton, Ohio, 43326 or to the Chronic Regional Pain Center, C/O Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44195 Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Scott’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!