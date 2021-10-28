Obit Shannon Rae Last (McFarlin) Posted on October 28, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Shannon Rae Last (McFarlin) Shannon Rae Last (McFarlin), age 44, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 26, 2021 at the Miami Valley Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on November 13th, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial golf course from 1-5 p.m. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!