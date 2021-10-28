Obit Shannon Rae Last (McFarlin) 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Shannon Rae Last (McFarlin)

Shannon Rae Last (McFarlin), age 44, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 26, 2021 at the Miami Valley Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on November 13th, 2021 at the Veterans Memorial golf course from 1-5 p.m.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

