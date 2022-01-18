Obit Sharon Lynn Eldridge-Brackman

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sharon Lynn Eldridge-Brackman

Sharon Lynn (Sponsler) Eldridge-Brackman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend. She passed away January 12, 2022, at the age of 77 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born to Theodore and Dorothy Sponsler on August 6, 1944, in Kenton, Ohio.

Visitation and service were held at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 650 West Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, Ohio Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Visitation was at 1:00 pm followed by the service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be later at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Columbus.

She was living in Columbus, Ohio, and had previously lived in Kenton, Ohio and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She loved crafting, especially crocheting and counted cross stitch and made many items for friends and family. She held varied and interesting jobs throughout her life including deli clerk at Kroger, pharmacy tech at CVS, nursing assistant, and Transportation Security Officer at Port Columbus International Airport.

She is survived by her husband Phillip Brackman whom she married on June 14, 2020; her daughter, Kimberly Eldridge, son-in-law Robert Easley and grandson Trevor Easley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; by her son, Jeff Eldridge, daughter-in-law Kim Eldridge and grandson Gage Eldridge of Greencastle, Indiana. She is also survived by her cousins, Nancy Bronkar, Pam Dilley, William Fitzpatrick and Brent Fitzpatrick all of Columbus, and by niece Jessica Van Isle of British Columbia and nephew Zachary Koch of Idaho.

She was preceded in death by her sister Jackie Sponsler Koch from Kenton, Ohio.

