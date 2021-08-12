Obit Sharon Oates

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Sharon Oates, age 82 a resident of Kenton, Ohio and a former Jay County resident, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio. She retired from Jay School Corporation where she was the food service manager for Dunkirk schools. She was a volunteer for OhioHealth Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

Visitation will be held from 9:00am-11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jonathan Edwards will officiate and burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery in Redkey.

A Memorial service will also be held at a later date in Kenton,Ohio

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com

