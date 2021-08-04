Obit Sharon Williams

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Sharon Williams, 74 will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery.

She died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 in Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, and flowers may be sent to the family or a tree planted in her memory.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

