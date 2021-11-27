Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit Shirley Mattox

Services for Shirley Ann Mattox (Puckett), 56 will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Steve Walter. Burial will follow in Miami Cemetery, Rushsylvania.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday.

She died on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine.

Memorials can be directed to the funeral home and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com

