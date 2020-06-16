Obit: Stephen R. Sexton, 59 Posted on June 16, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A celebration of Stephen R. Sexton’s life will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Wake Up The World Ministries, 600 E. Brown, Bellefontaine. Sexton, of Kenton, died at 9:53 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wake Up The World Ministries at 600 East Brown, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!