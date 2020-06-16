Obit: Stephen R. Sexton, 59

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A celebration of Stephen R. Sexton’s life will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Wake Up The World Ministries, 600 E. Brown, Bellefontaine.

Sexton, of Kenton, died at 9:53 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wake Up The World Ministries at 600 East Brown, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

