Obit Sula Decker

Sula Decker

Memorial services for Sula Decker, 75 will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. It was her wish to be cremated. Friends may call 1-2 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger