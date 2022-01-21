Obit Susan T. Shadley Posted on January 21, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A private family funeral mass for Susan T. Shadley, 74 will be at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Ada by Father Ed Shikina, Burial of ashes will take place in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. She died at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Lima Memorial Health System. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!