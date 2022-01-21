Obit Susan T. Shadley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A private family funeral mass for Susan T. Shadley, 74 will be at a later date at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Ada by Father Ed Shikina, Burial of ashes will take place in Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

She died at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Lima Memorial Health System.

