Obit Tamara “Tammy” Brown

Tamara “Tammy” Brown

Tamara “Tammy” Brown, a resident of Dublin for over 35 years, passed away Saturday at Riverside Hospital. Tammy was born in Kenton, Ohio on March 22, 1962 to Jim and Donna Brown, formerly of Mt. Victory.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org, Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org, or The Blood Center at www.tbcdonors.org

To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.

