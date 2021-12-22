Obit Tamie R. Jenkins

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Tamie R. Jenkins, 60 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Fred Rowe.

The service be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

She died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at Lima Memorial Health System.

