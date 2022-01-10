Obit Terry Evans

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Terry Evans

Terry Evans, 51, of Dunkirk, passed away on January 7, 2022 in Lima, OH. He was born on February 10, 1970 in Kenton.

A time of visitation will be held at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 where a Celebration of Terry’s Life will begin at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Gregg King will officiate and the family asks that everyone who is in attendance dress casual, be it “Jeep”, “Hey Dudes” or “OSU gear”. Please come in casual clothes. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hardin Northern Athletic Department for the benefit of the Track Team. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com

