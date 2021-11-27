Obit Terry Lee Gliebe

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Terry Lee Gliebe

Terry Lee Gliebe, 66 of Kenton passed away November 25, 2021.

A visitation for all family members will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home at 200 E. Columbus Street in Kenton, OH. With graveside services held on Monday, November 29, 3:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Not By Choice. Family has asked for masks to be worn. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

