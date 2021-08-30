Obit Thelma Eileen Musselman

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Thelma Eileen Musselman, 78 will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Pastors Doug Pummell and Dennis Livingston.

Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. Casual attire is encouraged.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest United Methodist Church or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!