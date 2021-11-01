Obit Thomas A. Lawrence

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas A. Lawrence

Services for Thomas A. Lawrence, 75 will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Alger Assembly of God Church, 7050 Ohio 235, Alger by Pastor Mark Andreasen. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call two hours prior to services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 Central Avenue #150, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

