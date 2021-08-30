Obit Thomas A. Steinman

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas A. Steinman of Findlay passed away at University of Toledo Medical Center on August 26th surrounded by his family following complications from potentially curative surgery for a recent cancer diagnosis. Tom will be desperately missed but his legacy of being a remarkable dad, husband, grandpa, son, coworker, servant, and friend of all will live far past his 65 years. His bubbly, quirky, genuine personality will never be forgotten.

For the comfort of the family, after hearing hundreds of stories of Tom’s kind acts, the family is asking that you would do an act of kindness in Tom’s legacy – and they would love to hear these stories. You can send them to TomsKindActs@gmail.com . You could also share memories or stories via this email – every memory, no matter how small, is so precious to us.

Visitation will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home (Findlay) Sunday, August 29th from 2-8pm. The funeral service will be held at 11am Monday, August 30th at St. Michael’s East with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

