Obit Thomas A. Steinman

Thomas A. Steinman of Findlay passed away at University of Toledo Medical Center on August 26th surrounded by his family following complications from surgery.

Visitation will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home (Findlay) Sunday, August 29th from 2-8pm. The funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday, August 30th at St. Michael’s East with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Full obituary to follow.