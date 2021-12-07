Obit Thomas E. “Tom” Lotz

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas E. “Tom” Lotz

Thomas E. “Tom” Lotz, 79 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation for Tom will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, December 10, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Jason Manns officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Tom to Universal Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!