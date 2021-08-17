Obit Thomas Edward Kuck

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Thomas Edward Kuck

Funeral services for Thomas Edward Kuck will be at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Grove Cemetery with Rev. Doug Flinn officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Thomas died on August 13, 2021 at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine. He was born June 2, 1941 to Calvin and Virginia (Schrolucke) Kuck in Celina, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse or Heifer International.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

–––––

Editor’s Note: This obituary is being reprinted with changes/additions provided by the funeral home.

