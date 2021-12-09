Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit Thomas J. “Tom” Vermillion

Services for Thomas J. “Tom” Vermillion, 78 will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Grace Gospel Church, 321 N. Gilbert St., Ada by Pastor Trent Boedicker.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

He died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Church of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.





















