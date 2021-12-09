Obit Thomas J. “Tom” Vermillion Posted on December 9, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Obit Thomas J. “Tom” Vermillion Services for Thomas J. “Tom” Vermillion, 78 will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Grace Gospel Church, 321 N. Gilbert St., Ada by Pastor Trent Boedicker. Friends may call one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. He died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Church of Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!