Obit Thomas Milton Benson

Thomas Milton Benson

Thomas Milton Benson, 48, Dola, OH, was born on April 21, 1973 in Big Rapids, MI to Milton and Judy (Kelley) Benson. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 with the funeral to follow at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.