Obit Thomas Thompson

Thomas Thompson

Arcanum/Pittsburg

Services for Thomas Thompson, 65 were held Monday, July 19 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home in Arcanum. Burial was in Mote Cemetery. He died following an extended battle with multiple illnesses. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.