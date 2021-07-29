Obit Timothy Haley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A graveside service for Timothy R. Haley, 74 will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Hueston Cemetery in Forest with military honors conducted by the McVitty VFW Post 1182, American Legion Post 259, both of Forest and Amvets Post 1994 of Kenton.

He died Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made to Flag City Honor Flight, Universal Hospice or to the charity of the donor’s choice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!