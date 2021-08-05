Obit Timothy Lee Wireman

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Timothy Lee Wireman, 61 will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Robertson. Friends and family may visit one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!