Obit Tommy Davis Posted on September 30, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Tommy Davis Services for Tommy Eugene Davis, 63 of Kenton, will be private. Burial will take place at a later date. Anyone who is invited has been asked to wear their favorite Ohio State gear. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!