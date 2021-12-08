Obit Tony R. Maag Posted on December 8, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Tony R. Maag Tony R. Maag, age 65 of Upper Sandusky, died at his residence on Dec. 5, 2021. Visitation will be held on Thurs. Dec. 9, 2021 from 2-6:00 PM at the Clark Shields Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!