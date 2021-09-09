Obit Vada J. (Simpson) Kindell

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Vada J. (Simpson) Kindell, 84, of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, September 07, 2021 in Aurora, OH.

A grave-side funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hale Cemetery, Mt. Victory, with Pastor Doug Flinn officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday, September 10, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to Anna Maria of Aurora (the Atrium, Memory Care), 800 N. Aurora Rd. Aurora, OH 44202; Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Green, OH 44685; or Walnut Grove United Methodist Church, 13502 Township Rd 80, Kenton, OH 43326. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!