Obit Virginia A. Perry

PERRY – VIRGINIA A. (nee Will) August 15, 2021, beloved wife of the late of Donald H. Perry, Sr.; devoted mother of Richard (Ida) Perry and the late Donald H.(Antoinette) Perry Jr.; loving grandfather of Donald H. Perry III, Scott (Janet) Perry, Jennifer (Justin) Ditzel and Christina (Mark) Jacobs; great grandmother of Samantha Rose, Marleigh Jo, Camden James, Chase Richard, Ari Joseph and Noa Anne; dear sister of Loretta (late Earl) Himmele, Helen (late Freeman) Dennison, Joseph (late Arlene) Will; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was predeceased by nine additional siblings.

The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC, 2600 Sheridan (Cor. Parker) Tonawanda, N.Y., where Prayers will be said on Thursday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, N.Y. at 9:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined.

