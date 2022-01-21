Obit Virginia McKee Posted on January 21, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! A graveside service for Virginia McKee, 75 will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 in the Patterson Cemetery by Pastor Dennis Livingston. Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. She died at her residence on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!