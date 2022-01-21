Obit Virginia McKee

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A graveside service for Virginia McKee, 75 will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 in the Patterson Cemetery by Pastor Dennis Livingston.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

She died at her residence on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

