Obit: Wanda J. Snavely, 79

Services for Wanda (Weaver) Snavely, 79 of Lewisville, Indiana, will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the House of Prayer in Lewisville, Ind., by Pastors David Todd and Tim Anderson. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday at the House of Prayer.



She died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family and loved ones.

The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Harvest Christian Camp at 9630 S. CR 25 W., Lewisville, IN 47352.

You can also donate online at harvestchristiancamp.com.

Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home in Lewisville is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com

