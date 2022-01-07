Obit William Buford “Bill” Hawley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for William Buford “Bill” Hawley, 74 will begin at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada with military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at the funeral home.

He died on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!