Obit William C. Beltz Posted on November 19, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for William C. Beltz will begin at noon on Monday, Nov. 22 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest with Pastor Dennis Livingston. Interment will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger. Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Monday at the funeral home. He died at Heritage Village of Clyde on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!