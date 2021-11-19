Obit William C. Beltz

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for William C. Beltz will begin at noon on Monday, Nov. 22 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest with Pastor Dennis Livingston. Interment will follow in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Monday at the funeral home.

He died at Heritage Village of Clyde on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

