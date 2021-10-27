Obit William Miller 

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William Miller

Funeral services for William Andrew Miller, 64, of Kenton, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 3 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in William’s honor may be made to Not By Choice.

