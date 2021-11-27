Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Obit William N. “Bill” Cole

William Nelson “Bill” Cole, age 71 of Ada, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM at his residence, surrounded by his family.

A celebration of Life will be held at his quarry in May.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Rita’s Hospice of Lima and/or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada

