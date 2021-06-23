Obit: William Troy Jackson (TJ) Mercer, 38

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















William Troy Jackson (TJ) Mercer, 38, of Kenton passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

A private graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grove Cemetery. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME assisted the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

