Ora “Bud” Winzenried

Services for Ora Arthur "Bud" Winzenried, 88 of Kenton, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Kenton, Ohio. Friends may call before the service from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Ora Arthur "Bud" Winzenried, age 88 of Kenton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions in Bud's honor may be made to The Ohio State University Katrina Louise Scholarship. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net