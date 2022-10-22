A graveside service for Ora Lee (Barnett) Messenger, 89 of Anderson, Indiana, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Dunkirk Cemetery in Dunkirk, Ohio with Rev. Jonathan Hanover officiating. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Ora passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Sugar Fork Crossing in Anderson, Indiana.

Memorial donations in Ora’s honor may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

