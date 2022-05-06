Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Ora Puckett, 72 will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at LaFayette Missionary Baptist Church, 8230 Anspach Road, Harrod by Revs. Russ Stringfield and Denny Hunter.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.

She died at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her residence.

