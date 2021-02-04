Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 70

Dunkirk

Services for Oren Ray England will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery.

Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

He died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Oren to the Dunkirk Assembly of God, 457 W. Patterson St., Dunkirk, OH 45836.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

