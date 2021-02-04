Oren Ray England Posted on February 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 70Dunkirk Services for Oren Ray England will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. He died on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Oren to the Dunkirk Assembly of God, 457 W. Patterson St., Dunkirk, OH 45836. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!